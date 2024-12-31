Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) received a total of 10 bids for the construction of a 44 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant at the University of Bahrain (UOB) campus.

The project will utilise the university’s vast car park and open land for the development of ground-mounted and car park solar PV systems to generate approximately 75 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) tender, published on 7 November 2024, was opened on 30 December 2024.

Bids from the following companies were accepted:

Green Innova Trading Hansa Energy Solutions Almoayyed Solar Co. TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Company Alpha Energy Generations Co. Modern Mechanical Electrical and Transport Co Quantum for Energy Solutions Saudi Arabia LLC Branch of a Foreign Company

Bids from the following two companies were accepted with condition:

Advanced United Systems Dome Advanced Electromechanical Works

The bid from Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Company was suspended.

The project will be implemented on turnkey basis and encompasses engineering, design, manufacturing, supply of materials, installation, testing and commissioning and civil and electromechanical works.

The selected contractor will have two years to complete the project.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

