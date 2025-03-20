Bahrain - The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has completed the installation of a solar energy system at the Khalifa City water distribution station, thus making it the latest facility to operate entirely on renewable energy.

The system has the capacity to generate up to 1,400 kilowatts of clean electricity and export surplus energy to the national grid, reported BNA.

The scope of work includes installation of 2,032 solar panels on the rooftops of the station’s underground reservoirs, along with a self-cleaning mechanism for the panels and advanced monitoring and control systems.

This project aligns with Bahrain’s commitment to enhancing clean energy production, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing the Kingdom’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stated the report.

On the new launch, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, President of EWA, said this initiative was part of a broader strategy to equip various EWA facilities with solar energy systems.

The Khalifa City station becomes the eleventh EWA site to adopt renewable energy, showcasing the authority’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency, he stated.

Kamal bin Ahmed said the move was part of Bahrain’s broader strategy to diversify energy sources, improve energy efficiency, and increase the share of renewables in the national energy mix, in line with its Economic Vision 2030 and international environmental commitments.

With this significant step, EWA is reinforcing its role in driving the Kingdom’s transition to a more sustainable energy future, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).