Bahrain - Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan and Gulf Air Group (GFG) chairman Khalid Hussain Taqi signed a joint framework for renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The minister said that the framework reflects the ministry’s commitment to implementing Bahrain’s National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (NEEAP).

He commended GFG’s efforts in adopting sustainable energy solutions and capacity-building initiatives, underscoring the importance of such collaboration in promoting energy sustainability as part of the government’s environmental sustainability vision.

Mr Humaidan highlighted the private sector’s role in advancing renewable energy objectives and leveraging opportunities provided by the national renewable energy plan, praising GFG for supporting national efforts to optimise energy use and adopting advanced technologies to achieve its aspirations in this field.

Mr Taqi underscored that the strategic partnership with the Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry aligns with the group’s ongoing efforts to support Bahrain’s transition to a low-carbon, sustainable economy. He reiterated the group’s commitment to national directives promoting renewable energy and supporting initiatives for sustainable development.

“This commitment aligns with Bahrain’s goals to reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for the kingdom,” he added.

The framework aims to provide technical support and consultancy from the ministry to GFG for integrating renewable energy solutions and enhancing energy efficiency across its buildings and facilities.

