A Chinese company is planning to build a solar panel plant in Algeria to take advantage from a vast market in the African continent.

Longi, one of the world’s largest photovoltaic devices manufacturers, presented its investment plan at talks with the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AIPA) in the capital Algiers on Tuesday, the local press reported.

“A Longi delegation explained its plan to build a solar panel plant in the country…AIPA Director General Omar Rakash explained the incentives that will be offered to such a project,” the Arabic language daily Elkhabar said.

The paper quoted Rakash as saying the project would support Algeria’s plans to expand its reliance on renewable energy sources.

It said Longi had earlier presented its planned project to the Energy and Mines Minister Mohammed Arkab but it did not provide project details.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

