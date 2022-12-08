Larsen & Toubro Saudi Arabia (LTSA), a subsidiary of Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Thursday that it has inducted 17 fresh Saudi engineering graduates as a part of its Graduate Engineer Training (GET) programme.

The GET programme is run by the Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business and is aligned with Saudisation objectives of Vision 2030 and attract top local talent for LTSA-PT&D’s manpower requirements.

This program also ties in with the In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program (IKTVA), an initiative by Saudi Aramco to support increased levels of domestic value creation and thereby create quality jobs for Saudis.

“Our Power Transmission & Distribution business is fast expanding into new geographies and the Saudi GET Program augurs well for our overall strategy of infusing local talent in projects of importance and, specifically, for the overall development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said T Madhava Das, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President -Utilities, L&T

“The Saudi GET Programme of Larsen & Toubro Saudi Arabia LLC is a part of our broader workforce commitment to hire locally,” said Mr. T. Madhava Das, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President -Utilities, L&T, speaking about the event held on November 20th, 2022, at Al-Khobar. “Saudi Arabia has abundant talent resources who have the commitment, zeal, and innovative spirit to help LTSA serve the needs of our clients. Our Power Transmission & Distribution business is fast expanding into new geographies and the Saudi GET Program augurs well for our overall strategy of infusing local talent in projects of importance and, specifically, for the overall development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The present batch of 17 GETs, selected from the King Faisal University, Jubail University College, and Tabuk University, will undergo 12 months on-the-job as well as off-the-job training in planning, design, quality management, safety, operation, tendering contracts management.

An exclusive 3 stage in-house, on-the-job training has been planned for them at L&T project sites, and sessions in India at training institutes at Chennai, the Learning & Development Centre at Lonavala and L&T Training Institute at Mysore.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)