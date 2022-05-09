Kuwait's Ministry of Public Works plans to appoint a consultancy for conducting integrated feasibility studies for the North Kabd sewage treatment plant project and related works, said a report.

The North Kabd plant will be implemented as a public-private partnership project with the aim of raising the level of infrastructure services, meeting the state’s needs, keeping pace with urban development, treating sewage, and benefiting from treated water for agricultural and irrigation purposes, reported Arab Times, citing sources.

On completion, the plant will have an estimated capacity of 1 million cu m water per day to serve the residential areas and cities located south of the Sixth Ring Road – Southern Khaitan, Abdullah Al Mubarak and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh – in addition to the new areas of west of Abdullah Al Mubarak and south of the Saad Al Abdullah city, it stated.

The winning bidder will also assess the project from the environment, technical and financial point of view and prepare the tender documents and obtain the necessary approvals in cooperation with the PPP Projects Authority, it added.

