Riyadh – Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company inked a long-term deal with National Water Company (NWC) on 29 April 2024, according to a bourse fling.

Valued at SAR 1.72 billion, the agreement covers the operation and maintenance works at Sewage Treatment Plants in Al Ahsa City for a period of 15 years.

Under the contract, the two entites will team up to operate and handover three existing and one new sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Al Ahsa.

The rehabilitation process is expected to be completed in two phases with total period of 36 months from the contract date.

Meanwhile, the total design treatment daily capacity of the plants stands at 457,500 cubic metres (m3) to be upgraded to 472,000 m3.

Alkhorayef Water highlighted that the financial impact of the project, which was awarded last April, will start during the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

