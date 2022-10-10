Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has confirmed that the electricity connection line with Jordan will enter service in June 2023

"We worked on a comprehensive strategy and achieved several projects in the field of electricity," state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported, citing a tweet by the prime minister.

After that, the line will be connected to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, he stated.

An October 2022 report by Jordan Times said Iraq would contribute $100 million, while Jordan's would give $30 million to build the interconnection.

A Zawya Projects report in September 2022 said the project would supply Iraq with nearly 400 megawatts (MW) of electricity in the first phase.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)