Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), together with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), RAK Municipality, and RAK Public Services Department unveiled a series of ambitious sustainability initiatives at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) on Wednesday.

These initiatives support the resolutions of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, aimed at enhancing sustainability across the emirate.

The announced investments include AED465 million ($126.6 million) for water network rehabilitation in the Northern Emirates, with AED214 million specifically allocated for network replacement in Ras Al Khaimah.

Additionally, more than AED180 million has been invested in the smart meter project within the Emirate to date. Also, provisions have been made to install about 120 electric vehicle chargers in Ras Al Khaimah over the next five years, highlighting the commitment to expanding the electric vehicle infrastructure.

The initiatives are part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce electricity, water, and transportation fuel consumption by setting significant reduction targets and adopting best practices in green procurement. Notably, the resolutions call for a 30 per cent reduction in electricity consumption and a 20 per cent reduction in both water and fuel usage by 2030.

In collaboration with its partners, EtihadWE has successfully completed the replacement of approximately 42 km of aging pipelines with newer, more efficient technology including SmartBall and acoustic inspection tools.

To enhance energy efficiency within Ras Al Khaimah, more than 213,000 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) smart meters for electricity and water have already been installed by Etihad Water and Electricity Company, enabling more accurate monitoring and management. This infrastructure is complemented by smart technologies designed to help consumers optimise their resource use, aligning with the broader goals of sustainability and technological advancement in the emirate.

Additionally, the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure expansion, through the UAEV joint initiative between MoEI and EtihadWE announced earlier in 2024, includes installing over 120 fast chargers in Ras Al Khaimah within the next five years, with plans to extend to approximately 1,000 chargers across various parts of the UAE by 2030.

Eng Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, emphasised: “The directives from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi reflect our shared commitment to a sustainable future. These initiatives not only support Ras Al Khaimah’s environmental goals but also foster economic growth, enhance community well-being, and position the emirate as a leader in sustainable development.”

Furthering our collective efforts, Eng Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, added: “The support and collaboration with MoEI, alongside RAK Municipality, RAK Public Services Department, and other entities in Ras Al Khaimah, are pivotal in realising the vision set forth by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and the broader national sustainability objectives. We are proud to be part of such a dynamic alliance, which not only aims to achieve specific sustainability targets but also strengthens the fabric of our community.”

Eng. Mozah Al Nuaimi, Director of Productivity and Demand Management Department at MoEI, said: “Integrating sustainability across the board is a key priority for the UAE. The initiatives we are announcing in Ras Al Khaimah will have a tremendous positive impact on the emirate’s environmental sustainability and considerably slash its carbon footprint, in line with our commitment to reach net zero by 2050. As part of the National Water and Energy Demand Side Management Program that targets a reduction of water and energy demand by 50% and 40% respectively by 2050, the Ministry is dedicated to supporting such initiatives that have the potential of reducing energy and water consumption.” - TradeArabia News Service

