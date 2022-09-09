Arab Finance: The EFG Hermes Foundation for Social Development signed a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, represented by the General Authority for Educational Buildings to convert 102 schools in Luxor and Aswan to clean solar energy, according to an emailed press release on September 7th.

Through this project, power of 700 kilowatts-hour (kWh) will be generated to help reduce 250 tons of Co2 emissions annually.

This move comes in line with Egypt’s strategy to reduce emissions and promote dependence on renewable energy as part of the National Climate Strategy 2050 and Decent Life initiative.

It is worth noting that EFG Hermes Holding (HRHO) established the EFG Hermes Foundation as a non-profit, non-governmental organization in 2006.