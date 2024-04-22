Several projects undertaken by foreign companies in the Eastern Sohag province will sharply boost Egypt’s renewable energy production and allow it to attain its energy mix target, a newspaper has reported.

Addustour quoted Romani Hakeem, deputy chairman of the Solar Energy Development Association (SEDA) at Cairo Chamber of Commerce, as saying that Egypt is advancing towards 42 percent share for renewables in its energy mix by 2035.

He said nearly 22 percent would be generated through solar projects and 14 percent from wind besides other renewable sources.

He noted that the projects include a 10 gigawatts (GW) solar power plant by ACWA Power, another 10GW station by Abu Dhabi-based Masdar, a 5GW solar park by Norway’s Scatec and a 3GW plant by Egypt’s Orascom.

