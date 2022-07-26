Dubai’s utility company DEWA said it is expecting to provide electricity and water for 5.8 million people by 2040, nearly doubling its current capacity.

The company, which floated on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in April, said in a statement via Dubai Media Office today (Tuesday) that it is keeping pace with population growth, currently providing utilities for 3.514 million people living in the emirate.

DEWA’s capacity has reached 14,117 megawatts (MW) of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water.

The company said it plays a key role in the emirate’s efforts to increase the share of clean and renewable energy and water in line with its Clean Energy Strategy 2050, as well as the Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 which aims to provide 100 percent of energy production capacity from clean energy sources.

DEWA production facilities currently include Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which it says is the largest single-site solar park in the world using the independent power producer (IPP) model, with a planned capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

