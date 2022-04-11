Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker. The meeting followed up on electricity projects nationwide.

During the meeting, Shaker reviewed the national projects in the electricity production sector, especially wind farms and solar plants, in cooperation with foreign partners, within the framework of Egypt’s strategy for integrated and sustainable energy, which aims to produce 42% of Egypt’s energy from renewable resources by 2035.

In this regard, the president directed the expansion of national plans to enhance the role of renewable energy and maximize its value to diversify the sources of energy supply on which the development process in Egypt depends, including the expansion of wind energy through high-production units to generate electricity.

Moreover, the Minister of Electricity reviewed the latest developments in cooperation with long-standing international expertise in the field of green hydrogen energy generation using renewable energy in accordance with the national strategy in this regard.

He also reviewed the timeline of electricity works in the giant agricultural project “New Delta”, as well as the executive position of the electricity supply for the National Project for the Development of Sinai, in light of what the electricity sector represents as an essential component to meet development needs, especially with regard to projects agricultural production sector.

Furthermore, the president was briefed during the meeting on the executive position regarding the establishment of the main control center in the national grid for electricity transmission in the new administrative capital.

Egypt’s efforts to become a corridor for the transit of clean energy, and then a pivotal hub for electrical linkage between Europe and Arab and African countries, in addition to supporting the efforts of African countries to access clean energy from renewable sources, were also discussed during the meeting.

