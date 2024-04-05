SINGAPORE - Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MOL) has started commercial operations of its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to supply liquefied natural gas to a power plant in West Java, Indonesia, the company said on Friday.

This project is Asia's first gas-to-power project using an FSRU, MOL said.

The operations of the FSRU, called Jawa Satu, began on March 29. MOL owns Jawa Satu, through PT Jawa Satu Regas, jointly established by PT Pertamina (Persero), Marubeni Corporation , Sojitz Corporation and other partners.

With a storage capacity of 170,000 cubic meters and a regasification capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMcsfd), Jawa Satu will receive LNG for power generation from LNG carriers via ship-to-ship transfer before supplying it to the Jawa 1 power plant.

The plant, which also began operations on March 29 by PT Jawa Satu Power, has a generating capacity of 1,760 megawatts and is located in Cilamaya, West Java, the company added. It is also jointly owned by Pertamina, Marubeni and Sojitz.

Electricity generated by the power plant will be supplied to Indonesian state-owned electricity company PT PLN (Persero) for 25 years.

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap; Editing by Rashmi Aich)