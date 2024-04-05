Jordan produced nearly 2,989 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from shale, accounting for around 13 percent of the total power supplies in the Kingdom, according to official data.

The level is nearly four percent higher than shale power generated in 2022 as the country is pursing plans to expand reliance on renewable energy and other non-conventional sources, the National Electricity Company (NEC) said in a report on Thursday.

The report showed around 14,396 GW of power was generated from natural gas and the rest from solar and other renewable sources.

According to the report, Jordan controls the world’s fourth largest shale reserves, estimated at 40-70 billion tonnes.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

