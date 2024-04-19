GE Vernova announced on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with Sonelgaz, Algeria's national electricity and gas company, to expand the capabilities of their existing joint venture GE Algeria Turbines (GEAT) for the deployment of grid solutions.

GEAT, founded in 2014, manufactured skids and turbine auxiliaries, as well as rolled out gas turbines, steam turbines, and control systems in Algeria from its state-of-the art facility in Ain Yagout, Batna.

Sonelgaz and GE Vernova agreed, under an amendment to the shareholders’ agreement entered into in 2014, to diversify GEAT's core business by directing it towards the manufacture of high and extra-high voltage substations, the NYSE-listed GE Vernova said in a press statement.

Other power grid automation equipment and solutions for efficient and reliable power transmission are also expected to be supplied by the joint venture, enabling the integration and complementary use of renewable energy sources.

According to the statement, Sonelgaz’s collaboration with GE Vernova's Grid Solutions business marks an important step in the development of the country's capacity to produce equipment for the transmission grid, strengthen national engineering capacities, create additional job opportunities and support the integration of renewables as Africa’s largest country by area Algeria diversifies its energy mix.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

