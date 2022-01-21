Saudi Arabia has signed eight agreements that will kick off a campaign in the Gulf Kingdom to gradually switch to the more efficient fuel cell hydrogen transport means.

Oil Minister Prince Salman bin Abdul Aziz, who signed four agreements on Thursday, said they are part of the oil giant’s “hydrogen strategy.”

“The Kingdom is currently working on a landmark hydrogen strategy which will be part of the integrated energy strategy…this strategy includes several targets, a roadmap and timetables that will be achieved.”

In a statement carried on its website on Thursday, the Ministry said the agreements cover a project for fuel cell hydrogen vehicles with Noura Bin Abdul Rahman University and another project for fuel cell hydrogen trains with the Saudi Railway Company.

Another agreement was signed with the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company for the production of sustainable jet fuel, the statement said.

Another project involves operation of fuel cell hydrogen vehicles signed with the Jubail and Yanbu Royal Commission, it said.

The other agreements involve similar facilities with “NEOM” company, the Red Sea Development Company and the Saudi Company for Ground Services.

The statement said the agreements provide for the construction of hydrogen production and supply stations in some areas of the Kingdom.

