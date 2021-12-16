Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro announced on Wednesday that it has bagged a slew of transmission and distribution projects in the Middle East region.

The company said in a stock exchange statement that its Power Transmission and Distribution business was awarded a contract to provide a Dynamic Reactive Power Compensator System at a 220kV substation in Abu Dhabi.

The scope includes related protection, Substation Control and Monitoring System (SCMS), 220kV cables and associated civil, mechanical, and electrical works, the statement said.

The business was also awarded contracts to construct 380kV Overhead Transmission Lines, 132kV network connections and to establish a 400kV substation in the region, the statement added.

The statement didn't disclose details about contract values, clients and project locations.

(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

