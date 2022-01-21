Egyptian developer UC Developments announced that they have completed enabling works for their 700 million Egyptian pounds ($45 million) mixed-use project, Unitower 1, in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

A press statement quoting the company's chairman, Sameh Awad, said the 11-storey, 500-unit complex has a built-up area of 11,000 square metres and includes offices, clinics, stores, and hotel apartments.

The statement said construction will be complete by 2023.

Hany Saad Innovations is the main consultant of the project.

Awad added that they have started enabling works for Unitower 2 as an extension of the first tower on the same plot. Unitower 2 would be completed by 2025.

1 US Dollar = 15.74 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

