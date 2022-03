Dubai-headquartered interior solutions company Depa announced on Wednesday that it has bagged a hospitality contract worth 100 million UAE dirhams ($27 million) in Saudi Arabia.

The Nasdaq Dubai-listed company said that its Depa Interiors unit, which specialises in interior fit-outs for the hospitality, residential, commercial, transport, and civil infrastructure sectors, secured a hospitality package within one of Saudi Arabia's well-known giga projects.

The name of the giga project wasn't disclosed.

The statement also said that Depa's interior contracting and furniture manufacturing unit Deco had secured several luxury retail store fit-outs in Riyadh and Jeddah totaling approximately 20 million dirhams ($5.5 million).

In December 2021, Depa Interiors was awarded a 73 million dirham ($20 million) hospitality package in Jeddah and a 78 million dirham ($21 million) fit-out package for a hospitality project within a high-rise mixed-use development in the centre of Dubai.

