The construction of Al-Zubair University, a key part of the Basra Governorate's development agenda, is 30 percent complete, the mayor of Al-Zubair City said.

Abbas Maher said construction contract for the university, which spans an area of 30 acres, was awarded to a local company, which commenced earthworks and site preparation activity in 2020.

Maher said the university site includes previously excavated archaeological sites, the use of which has been approved by the Ministry of Culture.

The design for a College of Science project as part of Al-Zubair University has been completed, he disclosed, adding that the project would be completed in 24 months from the time of contract award.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here

© ZAWYA 2021