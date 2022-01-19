Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy is aiming to cut power generation emissions by 50 percent in the next 10 years and generate 55 percent of the emirate’s electricity from clean energy by 2025, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy said.

In his keynote speech at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ASDW), Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar said projects in clean energy and demand side management of water and electricity will cut power generation emissions by 50 percent in the next 10 years.

He also reiterated that 3.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar power and 5.6 GW nuclear power contributed by the Barakah nuclear power plant will together account for 55 percent of Abu Dhabi’s electricity generation in 2025.

