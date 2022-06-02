Muscat: Khazaen Dry Port (KDP), a member of Asyad Group, signed a service agreement with DB Schenker – the global logistics giant – in Oman (formally known in Oman as Schenker Khimji’s) to use facilities and services provided by KDP to enhance its customers’ experience further.

The service agreement offers DB Schenker a range of KDP services and top-notch infrastructure to better serve its major clients, mainly oil and gas corporations and other heavy hitters in specialised industries. Services in the scope of the agreement include the handling and temporary storage of sensitive cargo and other shipments that require special processing.

Juma Al Maskari, Executive Director at KDP, highlighted the significance of partnering with such a household name in logistics and said “sourcing new services to a top logistics player, like DB Schenker, is proof of the trust that a major company with high operational standards has in the quality of our services and assets. We are happy to conclude this agreement with DB Schenker and provide them with our customised, client-centric storage solutions and support that attract big clients looking for a new logistics base.”

Speaking on behalf of DB Schenker in Oman (formally known as Schenker Khimji’s), Richard van Schie, Managing Director, said, “we believe this service agreement will help form synergies for our customers’ trade and related activity in and out of Oman. We are delighted to have access to Khazaen Dry Port’s successful setup of facilities and services while leveraging Oman’s strategic location that provides a gateway to regional and global markets.”

In line with its strategic objectives to bring in additional foreign investment, Asyad Group continuously seeks to promote its integrated logistics solutions to attract major global players, enhance economic and commercial activities and leverage Oman’s unique position as the ideal hub to access global markets.

With more than 74,500 employees at over 2,100 locations in more than 130 countries, DB Schenker is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. The company operates the land, air, and ocean transportation services, and it also offers comprehensive solutions for logistics and global supply chain management from a single source. In 2022, DB Schenker celebrates its 150th company anniversary.

Khazaen Dry Port continues to attract major corporations and global players to set up shop in Oman, in line with the plans drawn by Asyad Group, the leading national logistics developer of the Sultanate. The Group, acting through KDP and its multiple business units, is a key enabler of the Sultanate of Oman Logistics Strategy 2040 (SOLS 2040) and the logistics and supply chain themes of Oman Vision 2040.

