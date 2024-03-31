Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) signed a contract with the ancient Shinas Fort Company for the management, operation, and employment of Shinas Fort in the wilayat of Shinas in North Batinah governorate.

The aim is to maximise the benefit from cultural heritage and its contribution to economic growth.

The agreement was signed by H E Eng Ibrahim bin Saeed bin Khalaf al Kharousi, Undersecretary for Heritage in the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and Haitham bin Obaid al Mayasi, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

The signing of this agreement comes after the ministry’s successful experience in creating investment opportunities for small and medium enterprises. This endeavor also involved employing cultural heritage in a manner that ensures its sustainability and maximizes benefit from it.

