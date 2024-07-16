Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has entered into a training agreement with the Saudi Logistics Academy (SLA) to enhance employment opportunities and skill development in the maritime logistics sector.

Under the terms of the two-year agreement, SLA will train and qualify a number of Saudi candidates in various specialisations for placement across Bahri’s business units. Through a structured 12-month programme, participants will gain hands-on experience and theoretical knowledge tailored to meet Bahri's specific job requirements.

This initiative not only fosters career growth for aspiring professionals but also contributes to the sustainability of the logistics sector by nurturing a skilled national workforce capable of driving innovation and industry excellence.

Thriving ecosystem

Hisham AlKhaldi, Chief Support Officer at Bahri, said: "Our agreement with SLA stems from a desire to enrich Bahri with highly-trained young specialists and create greater synergy between national training organisation, educational institutions, and the increasingly competitive Saudi job market. By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to establish a thriving ecosystem for the students, fresh graduates, and early careerists who will become tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

Dr Abdullah Alabdulkarim, CEO of SLA, said: "With more international talent present within the kingdom than ever before, providing the Saudi workforce with ample opportunities for upskilling and career development is essential to enhance competitiveness, foster innovation, and drive sustainable economic growth. At SLA, we eagerly anticipate our partnership with Bahri, which will see us train nearly a dozen Saudi talents to assume leading roles within one of the kingdom’s most vital sectors."

