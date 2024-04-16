Muscat: The postal sector in the Sultanate of Oman has seen remarkable developments and changes during the past years.

This transformation is characterised with employment of the latest technologies as to keep abreast of the digital transformation witnessed in the other sectors.

Sayyid Nasr bin Bader Al Busaidi, Head of the Post Unit at Oman Post, affiliated to Asyad Group, said that the postal sector is one of the sectors that have seen qualitative shift during the past years.

The sector has seen automation of the postal processes as to boost the work efficiency and the services offered to customers.

The postal sector also saw development and modernisation of the basic structure and expansion of the scope of postal services to incorporate the individuals and the government departments and the private sector establishments in all governorates of the Sultanate, he added.

The technologies of artificial intelligence (AI) would open new horizons for the improvement and development of the postal services, he said adding that these technologies offer innovative solutions that could upgrade the performance to unprecedented levels.

He said that the technologies of artificial intelligence contribute to enhancement of the security of consignments/parcels and protection of data.

He said that the postal sector offers various financial services including transfer of money, payment of bills, insurance services and services associated with electronic payment.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).