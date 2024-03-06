Muscat – Oman is optimistic about Indian investments, particularly in development of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) by Adani Group, according to an official.

Saleh Hamood al Hasani, Advisor to Chairman of Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), welcomed investments by the Adani Group.

Although a memorandum of understanding was signed in 2017 between Tatweer – the investment arm of OPAZ – and Adani Ports, concrete plans have not yet materialised.

At the recent ‘Invest in Oman’ event in Muscat, discussions were held between Omani and Adani representatives in the backdrop of official visits from both sides.

Speaking on the sidelines of Invest in Oman, Hasani said, “An Omani delegation has visited Adani Group in India for detailed discussions for port development.”

When asked if there are any obstacles to the development of the Port of Duqm project, Hasani clarified that Oman is exploring opportunities to attract investments.

“The deal with Adani is open and we do not close any doors on anyone. We are here to explore opportunities to bring more investment from different countries,” he told Indian news agency ANI.

“India is our strong partner…We are still interested and hope that the Adani management will take a decision and hopefully, we will be able to put things together,” he added.

The MoU in 2017 stipulated setting an official and resilient framework for investment and cooperation between the two parties and developing works in key sectors in SEZAD.

Adani Ports was expected to file a detailed report covering the projects it intends to set up in SEZAD and also determine the points of contracts and liaison between both parties to discuss all investment relevant topics.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).