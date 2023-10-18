Malaysian engineering group Eversendai has joined hands with Saudi group Algihaz Holding Construction to set up a new venture, Eversendai Algihaz Structures, that will aim to secure and execute mega structural steel projects in the kingdom, reported The Star.

Eversendai Corp has submitted tenders worth over RM15 billion ($3.1 billion) for structural steel projects, which are highly complex in Saudi Arabia.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, its executive chairman and group managing director AK Nathan said Eversendai has tied up with Algihaz Holding Construction to secure and execute these mega projects.

The integrated structural steel design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, and erection contractor said it has an annual structural steel fabrication capacity of about 200,000 tonnes in Malaysia, Singapore, India, UAE and Qatar, said The Star report.

The company is in the midst of building a 60,000-tonne annual fabrication plant in Saudi Arabia, it stated.

It has a 27-year presence in the Gulf and 24 years of experience in Saudi Arabia, executing complex structures that involve connection design, engineering, fabrication, and installation for high-profile projects.

