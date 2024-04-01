Oman's Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz) said it has awarded a tender to a consortium of Omani and Saudi companies to provide consultancy services for the Phase I of Al Dhahirah Governorate’s Integrated Economic Zone.

A strategic industrial project, the Integrated Economic Zone is located about 20km away from the Rub El Khali crossing at Saudi border and around 100 km from the Ibri Industrial City project.

The Phase I of the project will come up on a total area of 20 sq km, of which 6.5 sq km will be implemented as a preliminary phase of the project.

It includes a land port to be managed and operated by Asyad Group provided that the remaining part of the zone’s lands be developed for future expansions, said the statement from Opaz.

The scope of work includes design and supervision of infrastructure facilities, it stated.

Engineer Yahya Khamis Al Zedjali, the Adviser to OPAZ Chairman for Planning, said the tender’s tasks include detailed designs for infrastructure facilities, the preparation of tender documents for construction works and the supervision, completion, operation and delivery of the project.

It also involves the supervision of the land port, road networks, electricity and communication services, water and irrigation networks in addition to a sewage network, a gas network, solid waste management, administrative buildings and landscaping works.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).