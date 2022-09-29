The Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EEC) announced on Wednesday that Egypt’s engineering exports increased by 24% to $2.44bn in the first eight months of 2022, compared to $1.96bn in the same period of 2021.

The EEC added, in its monthly report, that exports achieved an increase of 5% to $294m in August 2022 alone, compared to $279m in August 2021.

Executive Director of the EEC, Mai Helmy, stated that all sectors registered under the EEC have achieved remarkable increases in the first eight months of 2022, which comes in line with the council’s vision to achieve an annual increase of 15%.

The industries that saw export increase were: electrical appliances by 31%, cable exports by 57%, automobile components by 15.5%, household appliances by 7%, the pumps, boilers and engines by 65%, machinery and equipment by 131%, and formation of metals by 153%.

Top importers of Egypt’s engineering products in the first eight-month period were: the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Algeria, Morocco, Libya, Kenya, Tunisia, and Ghana.

