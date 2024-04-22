Egypt and the UAE are considering potential cooperation in the fields of trade, storage, and circulation of petroleum products, as per an official statement.

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla met with the Emirati Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan Mohammed Saeed Al-Dhanhani and his accompanying delegates on April 22nd to discuss this matter.

During the meeting, the two parties probed methods of boosting cooperation through economically viable projects beneficial to both sides.

They also mulled over leveraging the petroleum potential in Fujairah, highlighting the significant advancements in the Egyptian petroleum sector’s infrastructure, particularly in transportation, storage, and trading of petroleum products.

Al-Dhanhani emphasized Egypt's position as a key player in the Middle East and Africa, boasting ample expertise, investment opportunities, and infrastructure in the oil industry, which ensure the success of cooperation between the two sides.

