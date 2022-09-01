Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) has become the first Aluminium smelter in the region to set a historic record in safety by topping 30 million safe working hours without lost time injury (LTI).

One of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, Alba said the new safety milestone, which is an industry best till date, was set today (September 1) thus reflecting Alba’s strong safety culture and values.

It is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards.

On the key achievement, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali said: "30 million safe working hours without LTI is a legacy for future generations not just in Alba but also in the region. Achieving such a historic safety record alongside our best-ever financial performance is challenging and for that, I am thankful to the collective efforts of our people -- employees and contractors’ personnel -- for always making Safety a Priority."

Baqali was speaking at an event held at Oasis Hall to celebrate the feat in the presence of the company management and employees from different departments.

"We believe that there is no better policy other than ensuring the safety of our people. Our aim is to go above and beyond this milestone: to hit higher benchmarks and achieve Zero-Accident work environment," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).