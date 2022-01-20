ArabFinance: Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD) announced that its board of directors has approved to open new five branches in Marassi Sidi Abdel Rahman-El Alamein, Matrouh, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The new branches will include H3 branch located at Vida Marina hotel, and H9 branch at the Address Marassi Beach Resort.

The branches will also include a Verdi branch, a Blanca branch, a Marina Inn branch in Marassi Sidi Abdel Rahman.

Established in 2007, Emaar Misr is engaged in real estate development operations. It undertakes commercial and residential development projects such as residential villages and communities, business centers, malls, and shopping complexes, villas, townhouses, and apartments.