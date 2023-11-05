Muscat: Engineer Sultan bin Abdul Rahman al Murshid, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, explained that the Fund began financing many development projects in the Sultanate of Oman, including the sectors of infrastructure, transportation, education, health, water, and the energy sector.

He said the total amount funded by the Saudi Fund for Development so far in the Sultanate of Oman exceeds SR11 billion, equivalent to RO1.1 billion, expressing his hope that this development cooperation between the Fund and the Sultanate of Oman will continue.

He said that the Fund recently signed an agreement to finance the construction of infrastructure in the integrated economic zone in Al-Dhahirah valued at SR1.2 billion, indicating that the project will begin implementation in the first quarter of 2024.

He said the integrated economic zone in Al-Dhahirah is one of the vital projects that will serve both countries in terms of increasing trade exchanges, creating specific industries, and encouraging partnerships between sectors to provide goods and products and reduce the cost of production and exports between the two countries.

Regarding the marine fishing port in Duqm, he said that the Fund allocated SR500 million to establish the fish industries complex in the marine fishing port in the Special Economic Zone. Work on the port’s infrastructure has been completed.

