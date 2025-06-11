Egypt - The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved 11 institutions to regularize their status and register in its official register for dealing in government securities and financial instruments in the secondary market, as per a statement.

The approved list spans 10 banks and one brokerage firm: the Agricultural Bank of Egypt, Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt, Suez Canal Bank, Banque du Caire, Crédit Agricole Egypt, Citibank Egypt, Attijariwafa Bank, Arab Bank Egypt, MIDBANK, Al Baraka Bank–Egypt, and Al Ahly Pharos Securities Brokerage Company.

This move is in line with the FRA board of directors' resolution No. 232 of 2024, which governs registration for participation in the secondary market for government securities and financial instruments, and the FRA Chairman's resolution No. 394 of 2025, which extended the deadline for entities to regularize their status.

The register includes entities eligible to deal in the secondary market, such as non-primary dealer banks, licensed brokerage firms, and companies managing investment funds or securities portfolios.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).