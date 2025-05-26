MUSCAT: Work has begun on the Al Rustaq Gate development project, which is part of the governorate's development projects implemented in the Al Batinah South Governorate. Al Rustaq Gate has two gates connected by arches for a distance of 200 metres.

The project includes the construction of a lounge at Gate No 1 that includes parking lots and rest areas for visitors to rest, cafes and shops to buy collectibles, especially traditional products. The project will include ample slots for car parking.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).