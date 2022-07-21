Thirty-six detailed urban master plans have been drawn up for different areas across Bahrain. Twenty-six other blueprints are being scrutinised to be approved officially, said Planning and Urban Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Noof Abdulrahman Jamsheer.

The authority has been stepping up efforts to draw up up a total of 96 blueprints in lined with the 2030 Bahrain National Strategic Masterplan, she added. She praised the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, hailing the close follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to ensure that the urban development momentum continues and meet present and future needs.

She noted that the rate of commitment to the time period specified for the completion of transactions has reached 97 percent this year, up by 22% over 2021. The number of applications received by the authority has increased from 3,520 in the same period last year, to reach 3,543 transactions so far this year.

© 2022 News of Bahrain Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).