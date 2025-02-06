UAE-based boutique developer Sweid & Sweid secured a 460 million UAE dirhams ($125 million) Amortising Term Loan Facility from Arab Bank to finance the development of Sweid One, its Grade-A office tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Dubai.

Arab Bank had previously provided finance for Banyan Tree Residences in Dubai, and The 47th Office Building in Cairo, Egypt.

Dubai-based Dutco Construction is the main contractor for Sweid One.

Set for completion in 2026, the $199 million Sweid One spans 500,000 square feet and includes four levels underground parking, a 30,000 square foot fully-serviced business centre and numerous F&B options including JLT’s first-ever food hall.

