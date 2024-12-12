Dubai-based developer Sweid & Sweid announced on Thursday that it has awarded the construction contract for Sweid One, its 730 million UAE dirhams ($199 million) Grade-A office development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), to Dutco Construction.

Construction of Sweid One has already begun, with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026, the developer said in a press statement.

Sweid One is designed to offer 500,000 square feet of office space with food and beverage options, four underground parking levels, and Dubai Metro connectivity

Dutco Construction previously worked on the Sweid & Sweid’s Visa Headquarters building in Dubai Internet City.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

