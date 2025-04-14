Egypt - Alstom, a French multinational rolling stock manufacturer with global operations in rail transport markets, has been awarded a contract to build an industrial complex for the production of rolling stock units, railway components and infrastructure systems in Egypt.

The French major has inked a usufruct contract with Egypt's General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) for a 168,000-sq-m plot in Borg El Arab in this regard.

The agreement was sealed on the sidelines of French President Emmanuel Macron’s official visit to Egypt, underscoring the growing strategic industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The complex will comprise two manufacturing facilities. The first, spanning 54,600 sq m, will focus on producing railway electrical systems and components, including signalling systems, control panels, wiring, and other infrastructure elements, said a report by Egypt's State Information Service.

The second facility will be dedicated to manufacturing various types of rolling stock, such as light rail transit (LRT) vehicles, monorails, and high-speed trains, it stated.

Also on the sidelines of the visit, a separate protocol was signed between Alstom and Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) to facilitate the development of the industrial complex.-TradeArabia News Service

