UAE - ASAS Real Estate, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank, has announced the launch of a landmark feature in its Al Saja’a Industrial Land project in Sharjah.

The initiative grants expatriate investors of all non-Arab nationalities the right to 100-year leasehold ownership, in addition to offering freehold ownership for Arab investors.

This initiative offers expatriate investors the opportunity to benefit from the project's strategic location and attractive returns, contributing to Sharjah’s growing appeal as a long-term industrial investment hub.

The decision applies to all nationalities without exception, provided the investor holds a valid residency in the UAE. This reflects Sharjah’s commitment to equal investment opportunities and boosts the Sharjah’s real estate competitiveness.

ASAS Real Estate General Manager Ahmed Al Amiri said: "The launch of the 100-year leasehold feature comes in response to growing demand for Al Saja’a Industrial Land. It provides flexible options for expatriate investors to enter Sharjah’s real estate and industrial sectors."

"This step further strengthens the project's role as a key driver of economic and investment growth by attracting new investor segments and supporting the expansion of industrial activities in a rapidly developing area," stated Al Amiri.

"It complements the existing offering of freehold ownership for Arab investors, enhancing investor diversity and boosting the project's competitiveness across the region," he noted.

"This 100-year leasehold feature marks a qualitative leap in supporting real estate diversification and paves the way for expatriate capital to invest in one of the most vital sectors contributing to the local economy," stated Al Amiri.

"The initiative also reflects the increasing openness of Sharjah’s property legislation and directly enhances the emirate’s status as an attractive investment destination both nationally and regionally, thanks to its secure and stable investment environment, modern infrastructure, and diverse options catering to various needs," he added.

According to him, the project embodies ASAS Real Estate’s vision of supporting Sharjah’s economic and real estate development journey and expanding opportunities for investors to realize their aspirations in a safe and stimulating environment.

The project offers competitively priced industrial land starting from AED1,045,000, with areas ranging between 9,500 and 30,000 sq ft.

