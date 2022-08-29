Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), a wholly-owned company of Public Investment Fund (PIF), has started construction work on the $20 billion Jeddah Central mega project in the Gulf kingdom’s Western Red Sea Port of Jeddah.

The official Saudi Press Agency said JCDC “has started construction works” on the project and signed a new contract as part of the project involving marine and infrastructure works, demolition of nearly 400 old buildings in the first phase and re-direction of nearly 6.5 kilometres (km) of power cables in the area.

Work also includes soil testing, and construction site preparation across a 1.5-million square metre area, 2.5 km of sea berths and yacht marinas, floating berths within the marina and 1.5 km of waterfront berths besides outfitting the city’s public and private beaches with modern new facilities.

“The project, which relies on renewable energy, aims to turn the area into an international attraction destination…it consists of 3 phases intended to support the objectives of Vision 2030,” the report said.

Work also involves the construction of 4 landmarks in the heart of Jeddah including a museum, an opera house, a sports stadium and coral farm, as well as the construction of 10 recreational and tourist areas, at least 17,000 houses for citizens and more than 3,000 hotels and tourism sites.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)