Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), a wholly owned company of Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced on Monday award of design and engineering contracts for a stadium at its 75-billion Saudi riyal ($20.4 billion) Jeddah Central project in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

JCDC said in a press statement that the design contract was awarded to Germany’s GMP International, while the engineering contract was awarded to Dubai-based Khatib & Alami.

The statement said the stadium is set to be one of four major landmarks of the Jeddah Central Project, the other three being a Museum, an Opera House, and an Oceanarium.

In June 2022, JCDC had awarded the design contract for the Oceanarium and Coral Farm landmark to US-based SOM, while Dubai-based Dar Al-Handasah Consultants was awarded the detailed design contract for Phase 1 of Jeddah Central.

