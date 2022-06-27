Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), a wholly owned entity of Public Investment Fund (PIF) has awarded the design contract for Oceanarium and Coral Farm landmark to US-based global architecture firm SOM.

The master plan of the 75 billion Saudi riyal ($20.4 billion) Jeddah Central project includes four major landmarks - a museum, an opera house, a stadium, and an oceanarium, which includes a coral farm, and 10 recreational and touristic areas, within Phase 1.

In June, Dubai-based design and engineering firm Dar Al-Handasah Consultants was awarded the detailed design contract for Phase 1 of Jeddah Central.

In May, JCDC had awarded the development contract for Jeddah Central to local firm Modern Building Leaders (MBL) for Phase 1.

