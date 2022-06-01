Dubai-based design and engineering firm Dar Al-Handasah Consultants has been awarded the detailed design contract for Phase 1 of the 75 billion Saudi riyal ($20.4 billion) Jeddah Central Project, it was announced on Wednesday.

Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), the project's developer and a wholly-owned entity of Public Investment Fund (PIF), awarded the contract, a press statement by JCDC said.

Dar Al-Handasah will provide detailed design and engineering services for all the elements of Phase 1, which also includes four major landmarks - a museum, an opera house, a stadium, and an oceanarium, which includes a coral farm.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that JCDC had has signed a development contract with Modern Building Leaders for Phase 1.

The mega project, previously known as New Jeddah Downtown, is being developed on a 5.7 million square metres of land overlooking the Red Sea.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)