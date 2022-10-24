Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group's board has approved its subsidiary, Gharb Al-Takhassusi Hospital, to award a mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) contract worth 244.20 million Saudi riyals ($64.97 million) for the maternity and pediatric hospital in Riyadh, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The contract, which has a duration of nine months, was awarded to Masah Construction Company.

The hospital is forecast to start operations in 2024, the statement said.

In August 2020, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group approved the construction of a new maternity and pediatric hospital at an estimated cost of 472 million riyals.

