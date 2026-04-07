RIYADH - A Shoura Council member called for carrying out a study on abolishing fees for expatriates working in the construction sector in order to reduce housing costs for Saudi citizens.

During the Shoura session, held under the chairmanship of Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sheikh, via video conference on Monday, the Council member Raeda Abu Nayan called on the Ministry of Commerce, in cooperation with relevant authorities, to study the possibility of abolishing the fees levied on expatriate workers in the construction sector. She said that this would reduce housing costs for citizens and encourage investment in real estate development sector, thereby restoring balance to the sector.

The Council member Khalid Al-Buraik urged the Ministry of Commerce to expedite the implementation of solutions that would require car dealerships to consistently stock all consumable and non-consumable parts in their warehouses. He also emphasized the need to reduce diagnostic and repair times at dealerships to achieve exemplary service standards for consumers.

Asim Madkhali, another member, called on the Ministry of Commerce to coordinate with relevant entities to expand the establishment of specialized agricultural production and marketing companies under unified legal frameworks. He suggested these companies would operate in partnership with small farmers, small landowners, and businesspeople through chambers of commerce, thereby enhancing economic sustainability and food security.

Dr. Hassan Al-Hazmi, a member of the Council, commended the Ministry of Commerce's efforts in combating commercial concealment, protecting consumers, developing promising sectors, and diversifying the national economy. He emphasized the importance of finding appropriate solutions to prevent counterfeit products from entering the market.

Dr. Turki Al-Anzi, another member, called on the Ministry of Commerce, in coordination with relevant authorities, to study the establishment of a smart national platform for preparing and managing commercial contracts for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), thereby supporting this vital sector.

The demands directed to the Ministry of Commerce also included coordinating with relevant entities to unify the user experience through a single digital platform and publishing commercial data and periodic performance indicators that measure market confidence, thus supporting sustainable growth and strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy.

The Council approved several draft memoranda, including a draft memorandum of cooperation between the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises in the Kingdom and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority in Oman in the field of developing the SME sector and entrepreneurship.

The approvals also included a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Natural Resources of Canada in the field of mineral resources, a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany for cooperation in the field of energy, and a draft agreement in the field of employment between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Nepal.

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