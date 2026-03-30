FCC, a leading Spanish civil engineering and infrastructure construction group, said its FAST consortium has won the prestigious Agustín de Betancourt International Public Works Award for its design and construction work on Lines 4, 5 and 6 of the Riyadh Metro network.

The award, now in its sixth year, has been constituted by Caminos Foundation and the Spanish Institution of Civil Engineers.

The FAST consortium (led by FCC) comprises Samsung C&T, Alstom, Freyssinet Saudi Arabia, Atkins, Typsa and Setec as members.

As the largest construction project undertaken by a Spanish company worldwide, the Riyadh Metro stretches over 176km across a total of 6 lines, 85 stations and 7 workshops and depots, representing one of the largest urban transport infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the world.

For the award, the Caminos Foundation has selected the yellow, green and purple lines.

As a key player in the project, FCC has led the design and construction of three metro lines, comprising 29 stations, over 70km track, 24 viaducts, 28 underground sections and 13 at-grade sections.

As the backbone of the city’s public transport system, the Riyadh Metro stands as a key milestone in Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans to improve mobility and enhance the quality of life for all.

Using the latest technological advances in rail systems, FCC has successfully contributed to the design and construction of a world-class automated, driverless network in the heart of the Saudi Arabian capital, meeting the current and future needs of residents and visitors. Set to transform urban life in the capital, the Riyadh Metro will also improve the city’s transport ecosystem to meet current demands and future needs, generating significant economic and sustainability benefits.

For the construction of the Green Line (Line 5), the FAST consortium used two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) with a diameter of 9.77m, which enabled the excavation of full-bore tunnels, achieving world records for daily excavation progress.

Of the three consortia (FAST, BACS and ANM) that have participated in the development of the Riyadh Metro network, the FAST consortium, led by FCC, was the first to bring a 9.8-metre-diameter tunnel boring machine to Riyadh.

Two tunnel boring machines were used to drill 10.8 km of tunnels on the L5 San’ah and Zafrah line, with the first to pass through Salah Al-din station on October 4, 2015, breaking speed records worldwide.

FCC has also led the construction of the Purple Line (Line 6) viaduct and the airport area using prefabricated beams designed by the company.

Over 12.2 km of beams were installed across two spans in a record time of 1 year and 9 months, at an average construction and installation rate of 2.5 days per span.

FCC said it has successfully completed the MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) works along the Green and Purple lines (Lines 5 and 6), including the full installation and testing of all fire suppression, HVAC, plumbing, fuel oil, electrical, medium and low voltage systems, as well as tunnel management.

FAST was the first consortium to obtain a station occupancy permit from the GDCD (Al Yarmuk station, 6E1 – Purple Line, 20 April 2023).

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).