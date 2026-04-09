Morocco's Minister of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka has unveiled a massive investment plan for the construction and public works sector in 2026, with a budget of nearly 73 billion Moroccan dirhams ($8 billion).

The investments reflect the government's commitment to accelerating major projects and strengthening infrastructure across the Kingdom, Baraka told local reporters.

This figure represents a significant increase compared to 2019, when investments did not exceed MAD40 billion and is also 4 percent higher than the 2025 investments, he said in Rabat on Wednesday.

The investments constitute about 19 percent of the total anticipated public contracts for 2026, which are expected to reach MAD 380 billion.

Sector-wise, he said water and meteorological projects will receive about MAD18 billion while the roads and highways sector has been allocated around MAD 21.8 billion. Allocations also include MAD4 billion for ports and MAD29 billion for public utilities.

Read more: IMF warns Morocco on cost overruns in $19bln World Cup-linked infrastructure push

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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