Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim has awarded a 2 billion UAE dirhams ($545 million) contract to Engineering Contracting Company (ECC) for Capria East and Capria West, including Maravelle Residences, within the Ghaf Woods project in Dubai.

Capria East and Capria West will comprise a mix of one-two-three bedroom apartments and duplex residences.

The developments form part of the broader Ghaf Woods masterplan, which includes 11 residential clusters designed around dense greenery, wellness-oriented amenities and outdoor living experiences.

Details about the number of units and delivery schedules weren’t disclosed.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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